SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cloudy skies continue through this evening and tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will climb a bit tonight thanks to a southwesterly breeze and areas of drizzle, fog, mist, or a shower remain possible. Once the front passes through western Mass overnight, wind will shift northwest, ushering in drier air for Tuesday.
Tuesday morning begins with patchy clouds and cool temps in the 40s. We will see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day with highs climbing into the mid-50s with a continued light northwesterly breeze. More clouds build in the evening and a shower or two is possible Tuesday night with a passing upper level disturbance.
Our weather remains seasonably cool and dry mid-week with highs in the upper 50s on Wednesday. Fair weather will be replaced by a rather potent storm and chilly temps to end the week.
Our next storm system is across the southern and central Plains now. An upper low will move from there to the Tennessee Valley this week, then up to the Northeast by Thursday and Friday. Also, hurricane Zeta will be making landfall on the Gulf coast. The upper level system will push the remnants of Zeta into the Northeast as well, bringing our area a soaking rain that looks to begin Thursday afternoon.
As the remnants of Zeta and the upper low move into the Northeast Friday, rain should transition to wet snow in the Berkshires and hill towns as colder air gets pulled into the backside of the storm. Minor snow accumulation is looking likely in the high terrain, but the valley may also see snow. It’s still too early for more detail that that. Gusty wind also looks to be an issue for Friday with gusts to 40mph Friday night. Temperatures look to plummet into the low 20s with clearing Friday night, then we stay sunny and chilly Saturday.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
