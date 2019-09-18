SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will feature clouds mixed with some sunshine. It will be cool and breezy with highs in the middle to upper 60's. Today will be the coolest afternoon of the week.
With a clear sky, a cool air mass in place, and a diminishing breeze temperatures will fall fast this evening and tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far. Temperatures will fall into the 30's. In fact, there could be some scattered frost so be sure to protect the sensitive plants. A Frost Advisory remains in effect for Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Franklin Counties and all of Berkshire County from 3am to 8am tomorrow morning.
Our dry stretch of weather will continue through the weekend. The fall feel will be with us through Friday morning but after that summer is set to make a come back. After a cold start tomorrow morning temperatures should come up to near 70, right about where they should be for this time of year. A warm up will commence on Friday as an upper level ridge builds into the East. After another chilly start, Friday afternoon temperatures will approach 80 under a sunny sky.
A southwesterly flow will bring temperatures into the 80's for the final weekend of summer! Sunday will be the warmest day with highs in the middle 80s. Overnight lows both Saturday and Sunday will be down into the 50's so it will cool off nicely at night. A cold front will approach on Monday (The first day of fall) and out ahead of the front it will become rather muggy. Showers will likely arrive in the afternoon and may linger into Tuesday morning. Behind the front it will turn cooler and drier.
