SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s another cool start this morning and today will be yet another dry weather day, but a bit cooler with highs in the middle to upper 60s. A northeasterly breeze will keep scattered clouds around throughout the day but there will be a decent amount of sunshine too.
With a clear sky, a cool air mass in place and no wind temperatures will fall fast this evening and tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far. Temperatures will fall into the 30's. In fact, there could be some scattered frost so be sure to protect the sensitive plants. A Frost Advisory remains in effect for Eastern Hampshire and Franklin Counties and all of Berkshire County from 3am to 8am tomorrow morning.
Our dry stretch continues through the weekend. One thing that will change is the temperatures. After a chilly start tomorrow temperatures should come up to near 70, right about where they should be for this time of year. A warm up will commence on Friday as an upper level ridge builds into the East. After another chilly start, Friday afternoon temperatures will approach 80 under a sunny sky.
A stronger southwesterly flow will bring temperatures into the 80s over the weekend with Sunday being the warmer of the two days. We will again see plenty of sunshine and dew points rise back into the 50s and low 60s-a touch humid. Finally, a cold front will approach on Monday. Expect Monday to be quite warm and more humid with patchy clouds and a chance for late-day showers. We cool off Tuesday with perhaps some lingering showers.
