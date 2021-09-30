SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We had a few sprinkles and spotty showers last night but rain has come to an end and clouds are clearing out for now. It's a cool start with temperatures back into the 40's in most spots.
Today will be a chilly one, as we close out September, with highs in the 50s in the hills and low 60s in the valley. A pesky upper level will cause clouds to fill back in as the day goes on and we may see a sprinkle or two, but that is about it. You'll certainly need the jacket all day long. Temperatures should fall into the middle and upper 30s Tonight as wind calms and skies clear! There may be a touch of frost in a few spots, especially across Franklin County.
Sunshine returns tomorrow as the upper level low pushes away and gets replaced with high pressure. After a chilly start temps should bounce back into the middle 60's tomorrow afternoon, a classic October day. A nice way to start the month. It will be clear and chilly again tomorrow night with lows near 40.
Saturday also begins with potential light frost, but then warms into the lower 70's in the afternoon as a warm front push through. The front may bring us some high and mid level clouds, but rain will stay across Northern New England. High pressure pushes off shore on Sunday as it becomes a bit muggy. A front approaching from the west may bring us a few showers, especially in the afternoon. How quickly showers move in on Sunday is still in question, but rain chances go up as the day goes on. It looks as though it remain a bit muggy and unsettled with showers around to start next week as well.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
