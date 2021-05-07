SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start, but temperatures have come up quickly and will settle in the low to mid 60's this afternoon. After a sunny morning, clouds will continue to crop up as a bit of moisture moves into southern New England. There may be a few spotty showers later this afternoon and evening, but much of the day will remain dry and it will be comfortable with just a light breeze.
There may be an evening shower, but tonight will be mainly dry and cloudy with overnight lows in the 40s.
The weekend begins cloudy and cool as a coastal low passes southeast of southern New England. At the same time, a weak front will be moving in from the west. The front has the best shot at bringing some showers to western Mass-mainly in the afternoon and evening. We won’t see much rain, if anything. I wouldn't necessarily cancel any plans, but have the umbrella handy tomorrow afternoon. Rain totals will likely be less than .1".
Mother's Day is still looking like the nicer day this weekend with milder temperatures and some sunshine, especially through the morning. Clouds roll in during the afternoon and evening as a surface low and warm front move in from the west. Rain will likely move in around sunset or late lasting through Monday morning with amounts around 1/2". This system is looking a little faster so most of Monday is looking dry.
After low pressure moves out Monday morning, we look mainly dry and quiet for the remainder of the week. There may be a spot shower around on Tuesday but there are no big storms expected. Temperatures remain slightly below normal with highs in the low to middle 60's most days.
