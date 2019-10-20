SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a chilly start with patchy frost out there this morning but like yesterday temperatures will come up into the upper 50's to near 60 degrees. However we will have a lot more clouds around today as the remains of Nestor approach. The storm will move into the Atlantic this afternoon passing well south of Southern New England this evening. The storms northern edge of clouds will make it into Southern New England and we can't rule out an evening shower but most stay dry. Showers are more likely along the south coast.
Clouds from the remains of Nestor clear out tonight and we will cool quickly by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the middle 60's. It will be a beautiful October day!
Tomorrow night will be clear and cool but clouds will move in late at night as an easterly flow takes over. Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a few pockets of morning drizzle around. The bulk of the rain will hold off until Tuesday evening though. Showers last overnight with a few rounds of heavier rain possible. Rain moves out early Wednesday and skies clear out. Expect a gusty breeze, but nothing significant.
High pressure will give us a nice day Thursday. We remain in the middle 60s to end the week, but Friday will feature increasing clouds ahead of our next front, which may come through Friday night with another round of showers.
