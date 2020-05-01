SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start this morning! Temperatures got down into the 30s in many spots and today will be another cooler than normal day with highs in the middle to upper 60s.
The low this morning of 34 degrees tied the record for June 1st set in 1967.
This afternoon will feature sunshine mixed with clouds as a cold pool aloft will bring the chance for a few spot showers here and there, but most will stay dry. It will be still be a bit breezy, but the wind will settle down this afternoon.
Tonight will again be chilly with temps falling into the 40's, but tomorrow afternoon will be more June-like with temperatures reaching into the low to middle 70s as high pressure moves off the Carolina coast. A warm front approaches tomorrow night into Wednesday morning with showers or a period of rain then we turn muggy Wednesday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible with an approaching cold front. Thursday is looking nice with dry, warm conditions. Temperatures will reach into the lower 80's.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
