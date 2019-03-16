SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures in the Springfield area topped out near 50 this afternoon but the windy conditions made it feel a bit colder. Colder air is moving in for the next few days which looks to keep temperatures a few degrees below normal.
The clouds that we dealt with this afternoon will give way to clearing skies tonight. While the winds will not be as strong, it will still remain breezy and a colder night is on the way as low temperatures drop back into the lower to middle 20s by Sunday morning.
In the upper levels, a broad trough takes hold over the Northeast, keeping us in below normal temperatures through early next week. We are still breezy Sunday, though not as gusty and temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees. If you are heading to the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade be sure to layer up. Monday and Tuesday are looking dry and quiet, just chilly with highs in the low 40s and overnight temps in the teens.
Spring arrives on Wednesday and temperatures actually look to climb to near normal with a good amount of sunshine around thanks to surface high pressure. There’s a slight chance for a few showers by Thursday as a weak system passes to our north, then dry weather returns for Friday.
