SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Frost Advisory has been issued for Hampden County and eastern Hampshire County for Saturday night through Sunday morning…
A crisp start to the weekend with a cool, dry air mass settling into the region behind a cold front that passed through overnight. Temperatures around sunrise will range between the mid 30s to low 40s, with mostly cloudy skies set to stick around most of Saturday. This will help keep temperatures in the mid and upper 50s for much of the day with the slight chance of a sprinkle due to a frontal boundary that remains just to the south. Skies clear out later on into the evening, allowing for temperatures to drop down into the low and mid 30s, prompting the Frost Advisory through 8 am Sunday.
Sunday remains dry with a mix of sun and clouds after the frosty start. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 50s once again ahead of a storm system that will bring increasing clouds later Sunday, and then rain overnight Sunday into the start of the work week.
A period of rain is looking likely to start Sunday night and early Monday morning along a warm front that will stay just south of western Mass. A second area of low pressure forms Monday evening along the mid-Atlantic coast and swings across southern New England, bringing back rain and showers Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain breaks Wednesday afternoon but some areas may see up to 2 inches of rain when it is all said and done.
However the break will be brief as more rain is possible with another storm arriving toward the end of the week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
