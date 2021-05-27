SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a beautiful Thursday afternoon with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures but that is getting ready to change. Cooler and unsettled weather arrives tomorrow and is with us through the Memorial Day weekend.
Skies will become partly cloudy tonight as temperatures cool into the middle and upper 40s. Those clouds will increase as we head through the first half of the day on Friday. Our weather takes a much cooler and unsettled turn as we near Memorial Day Weekend. Low pressure will pass to our south Friday, bringing in cloudy skies and light rain for the afternoon and evening. With high pressure to our north, wind will be out of the northeast-which will keep New England cool.
Light-moderate rainfall will linger into Saturday morning through roughly mid-day, but most of the afternoon looks dry and cloudy with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60°. Another healthy batch of rainfall is expected with totals nearing 1" for that first system. Another coastal low looks to pass Sunday into Monday. Sunday evening into Memorial Day is starting to trend more unsettled and now look cloudier and cooler with shower chances as low pressure moves slowly southeast of the Cape.
Behind that, the return of a summer-like feel with dry conditions, sunny skies and temperatures in the low-mid 70s next Tuesday and Wednesday.
