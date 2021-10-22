SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We just missed tying a record high yesterday at Westover! The temp hit 77 and the record is 78. A warm day for sure with temperatures 10 to nearly 20 degrees above normal!
A few showers moved through last night and now clouds will decrease as a cold front moves through the area. Temps are mild this morning too. The wind will shift out of the northwest, gradually ushering in cooler air. Temperatures won’t be as warm as the last two afternoons, but temperatures will still reach into the mid to upper 60's. The Berkshires and hill towns will likely hold in the upper 50s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and a dry day.
Tonight will be feature a few clouds as some upper level energy swings through the Northeast. Temperatures will settle into the 40's.
Our weekend is looking mostly dry and cooler as the upper level low sits to our northeast. More clouds than sun is expected tomorrow with highs in the 50s. A spot shower or sprinkle is possible, but very hit or miss. Skies clear out tomorrow night and we get colder for Sunday morning with some mid-30s and a little light, patchy frost possible. Sunday will feature lots of sunshine with some high clouds moving in later in the day. Showers will arrive Sunday night as things turn unsettled next week.
A swath of moisture will stream into New England Sunday night into Monday morning as a series of low pressure systems head our way for next week. Clouds and showers may linger through the day on Monday with a cool, easterly flow. Additional low pressure may bring steady rain for Tuesday and although we may dry out for a time during the middle of the week much of next week looks, cool and unsettled.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
