SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a beautiful December day yesterday across western Mass with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s,with lots of sunshine and a light breeze however today will not be quite as nice.
With a mainly clear sky temperatures have tumbled, so it is a cold start this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s, but at least there is hardly any wind. There may be some frost on the windshield so you may want to allow for an extra couple of minutes.
We'll see sunshine through high and mid level clouds this morning. Clouds will thicken as the day goes on, ahead of an approaching warm front. It will be cooler today with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Scattered light showers will move in this evening and be with us off and on throughout the night. Some brief mixing may occur north of route 2, and in the hills, but we are not expecting any issues on roads, just wet. Temps will hold steady or slowly coming up through the 40's tonight. Some patchy fog possible as well.
The warm front lifts north tomorrow morning and warmer temperatures surge northward ahead of a cold front. Temps for western Mass should get well into the 50s with some in the lower valley in the lower 60s! It will be mostly cloudy, but some afternoon sun is possible. Southerly breezes may gust to 20-30mph during the day as well. The cold front will move through tomorrow night, but will only bring a few spotty showers, if that and Friday still looks mild.
Friday will be breezy with afternoon highs in the low 50s for the valley. We will see lots of sunshine too. A beautiful December day. Clouds increase Friday night ahead of our next storm system while colder air slowly drains into western Mass.
Low pressure will head our way for Saturday, while cold air continues to drain in from the north setting up an interesting scenario for us. It looks as though a wintry mix moves in during the afternoon with temperatures in the 30's. It doesn't look like a big storm and the exact precipitation type is still in question. It may be a mix to rain then ending as snow Saturday night. A couple of inches of accumulation is possible. The track of the storm will determine what we end up getting. At this point it's to early to say with any confidence. Behind this system it turns cold an blustery for Sunday and the start of Christmas week. Stay tuned.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
