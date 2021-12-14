SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a beautiful December day across western Mass with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, some good sunshine and light breezes.
High pressure remains in control tonight across southern New England, which will allow for a cold night. Temperatures tonight fall into the 20s and even teens in a few spots as wind calms. There should be some scattered high clouds around, but we may still get quite cold and frosty.
Some veiled sun is on tap to start Wednesday, but clouds increase throughout the day ahead of an approaching warm front. It will be a cooler day with highs in the lower to middle 40s and a light southerly breeze kicks in by the afternoon. A few light showers are possible around and after 6pm and showers continue off and on throughout the night. Some brief mixing may occur along the VT border and in the hills, but travel should remain ok.
Warmer temperatures surge northward Thursday ahead of a cold front. Temps for western Mass should get well into the 50s with some in the lower valley around 60! Expect a good amount of cloud cover, though some breaks of sun are likely. Southerly breezes may gust to 20-25mph during the day as well. The cold front will move through Thursday night with a spot shower, but overall we look dry.
Blustery Friday morning and still mild in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s for the valley. We will see some good sunshine during the day, then clouds increase Friday night ahead of our next storm system.
Our next storm system arrives Saturday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix. There’s a shot at accumulating snow north of the Mass Pike during the day and a mix or change to rain south of the Pike. Any mixing may go back to snow Saturday night through Sunday morning with additional accumulations. At the moment, there’s still a ton we don’t know yet, but it doesn’t look to be a blockbuster storm. However, if you plan to travel that day, keep an eye on the forecast!
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.