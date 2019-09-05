SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool, comfortable start this morning. A cold front moved through last evening and now a fall-like more refreshing air mass has arrived.
A dry, comfortable air mass will stay with us through the weekend. High temperatures today will be back into the 70s with dew points in the 40s and 50s.
Hurricane Dorian remains a very powerful storm that will bring flooding rains and damaging wind to South and North Carolina both today and tomorrow. By tomorrow evening, showers move into southern New England. It will be a cool, cloudy end to the week, then a bit soggy tomorrow night from western Mass to the Cape. Rain amounts should end up around 2-4 inches along the Cape and Islands along with occasional wind gusts to 40-60mph (esp. Nantucket). Western Mass will likely see around a half-inch or so of rain with wind gusting to 30mph at times. Impacts will be limited here in western Mass.
Clouds linger Saturday morning, but as Dorian continues moving away from the US, our skies should become mostly sunny by the afternoon. We stay breezy Saturday with occasional gusts to 20-30mph, but wind lightens for Sunday. A dry cold front looks to come through Sunday, bringing another shot of cool, dry air with it. Temps should hit 40s Sunday and Monday nights and daytime highs stay in the lower and middle 70s. Our next shower chance will be Wednesday as another front approaches.
