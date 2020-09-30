SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A strong cold front moved through western Mass this morning with heavy rain and strong gusty winds. Rainfall amounts reached between 1-2"" in the valley with as much as 4" in Berkshire County. A squall brought wind gust to 50 mph causing tree damage leading to scattered power outages as well. It was a nasty start to the day, but conditions are improving.
Drier, cooler air has moved into western Mass. and this afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures near 70.
Fall-like air is back to end the week with a beautiful day on tap for tomorrow. We will see lots of sunshine between weather systems along with low humidity. Our next round of rain will be lighter and arrive Friday with a passing area of low pressure. It will be a cool, raw day with highs in the 50's to near 60. Rainfall amounts should only end up around a few tenths of an inch.
High pressure returns this weekend, bringing back sunshine and seasonably cool weather. Highs stay in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday and temperatures at night look to dip back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Unsettled weather returns Monday with another round of need rainfall before we dry out for Tuesday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.