SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw our fourth and final 90 degree day in this heat wave Friday. A cold front that came through this afternoon brought a few isolated showers and one severe thunderstorm that hit the lower valley with damaging wind.
The downburst of wind that came out of the weakening severe storm caused extensive tree damage in West Springfield as well as more isolated damage in Holyoke, Chicopee, & Westfield. Trees likely came down a bit easier due to the recent heavy rainfall in our area.
Quiet weather continues for the night with dew points gradually falling into the upper 50s by sunrise and temperatures falling into the lower 60s. Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy with some fog possible.
Northeast breezes will keep Saturday feeling much cooler compared to the last few days. High temperatures throughout New England will end up in the 70s with a few upper 60s on the eastern coast. Expect a good deal of clouds but also some breaks of sun, especially early. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, but look light and hit or miss.
Sunday looks a bit warmer as wind shifts more southeasterly, but we will still see a good deal of clouds. Humidity looks to rise again Sunday afternoon and evening with an approaching warm front. A few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as the front moves by, then a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms later Monday. Expect a warmer, very humid start to the week.
Another shot of dry air returns Tuesday behind a departing cold front. Temperatures should linger in the low 80s with some sun. Ida, now a hurricane, will be making landfall on the Louisiana coast as a potential category 4 storm Sunday. Remnants of the storm will move toward the mid-Atlantic next week. A trough building into New England will likely suppress most of the rain from Ida to the south, but that isn’t a lock yet. Showers are possible Wednesday into Thursday, then we turn mild and dry by the end of the week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
