SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a fantastic weekend! Summer was in the air yesterday with temperatures near 80, but today promises to be cooler, more May-like, and we could see a few showers around later on too.
A fast moving system will zip through this afternoon with a few spotty showers and a gusty breeze. Temperatures will top off in the low to middle 60's with a Northwesterly breeze gusting to 35 mph. Behind the front cooler air will be with us for the rest of the week.
The sky will clear with a diminishing breeze tonight. It will be on the chillier side with temperatures falling into the 30's. If the wind goes calm there could be a few spots that dip close to freezing, so a little frost can't be ruled out.
Tomorrow looks mainly sunny and cool, but still pleasant with highs in the upper 50's to near 60 degrees.
Wednesday will start sunny and cool but shower chances return late in the day into Thursday morning then again Friday into Saturday though neither days look like washouts. It will be quite a bit cooler though with highs mainly in the 50's.
So far, Mother's Day Weekend it looking chilly and windy! It may end up feeling more like late March instead of May. Temperatures look to stay in the low to mid 50's with showers on Saturday (A few hill town flakes), but mainly dry conditions for Mother's Day with some sunshine.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
