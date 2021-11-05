SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure will move overhead tonight, keeping skies clear and wind light to calm. Expect another cold and frosty night with lows falling into the lower 20s for many!
After a cold start, Saturday warms back to the lower 50s under a mainly sunny sky. Breezes remain light and variable, shifting out of the southwest during the day.
Dry weather will continue throughout the weekend with mainly clear skies Saturday night, then building high clouds Sunday from a passing coastal low. This low remains out to sea, so only clouds for western Mass. Temperatures will begin to moderate as well.
A quiet weather stretch will continue for much of next week as surface high pressure continues to dominate our weather. High clouds from a passing coastal low should exit Sunday evening into Monday morning, then bright sun returns. Temperatures will be gradually warming beginning Sunday as an upper level ridge builds. By Tuesday, highs should be around 10 degrees above normal.
A dry cold front looks to pass through sometime Wednesday with an increasing breeze and some patchy clouds. Cooler air will follow for Thursday, but dry weather continues. Another front approaches Friday, bringing mainly cloudy skies and a chance for rain later in the day. Unsettled weather may linger into the weekend.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
