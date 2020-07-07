SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was the "haves and have nots" last night with pop up thunderstorms bringing torrential rain to parts of the lower valley. There was quick flooding in some towns with 1-4" of rain from Easthampton to East Longmeadow. Elsewhere there wasn't a drop of rain.
Today will be a mostly cloudy day, keeping temps a bit cooler, in the lower 80's. Yesterday's high was 87. With a warm front slowly moving northeast of western Mass, it will be slightly more humid with dew points in the mid 60s. If we see a shower or thunderstorm, it would be late in the day and very hit or miss. Most will stay dry.
Dew points continue to climb tomorrow and Thursday with a tropical feel over western Mass! Scattered showers are expected early tomorrow morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms are back for the afternoon and evening. Thursday looks sunnier, which may help us get to 90 degrees. Rain chances are lower on Thursday as well.
Later this week a coastal low will form off the Carolinas. This low looks to move up the coast with a swath of heavy, soaking rains that will affect New England Friday evening into Saturday. Timing still needs to be ironed out, but Friday night into Saturday morning might be our best shot at rain, however scattered showers and storms will be possible much of Saturday. Our weather remains humid and unsettled Sunday with more thunderstorm chances.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.