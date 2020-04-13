SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wind gusts of 50 to 60mph remain possible this evening, especially as a cold front moves across western Mass. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories continue through 7pm for this damaging wind potential. Wind may cause downed trees and tree limbs, which may lead to more power outages across the area. So far today, we have seen quite a few outages due to wind damage.
There is a risk for an isolated thunderstorm around dinner time, which could be severe with gusts topping 60mph. The tornado threat remains farther to our southwest into the NYC/NJ area. Downpours are likely along with a few lightning strikes and gusty wind.
Behind a departing cold front, wind will quickly diminish, though we keep a healthy breeze overnight at times. Skies will gradually clear and temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s by sunrise Tuesday. Tuesday will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. We remain brisk and seasonable with westerly breezes of 5-15mph and temps in the middle 50s.
Our weather for the remainder of the week looks fairly quiet and cool with temperatures trending colder through Friday. Our pattern keeps New England unsettled with several chances for showers, but they all look light and spotty. No washouts after today.
High temps this week return to the 40s and low 50s and a few nights should end up below freezing. Expect sunshine and patchy clouds with occasional clearing and occasional showers. It will be breezy in the afternoons out through Friday as well. The weekend is looking 50-50 for now with cool, dry weather Saturday, then milder, damp weather Sunday, but this forecast is still pretty uncertain at this point.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
