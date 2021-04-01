SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy April! It's a damp, chilly, blustery start to the month as low pressure moves away and colder air drains in.
Grab the umbrella this morning there sill may be a few more leftover showers and as cold air moves in rain showers will change to snow showers in the hill towns and Berkshires.
We may see some coatings in the high terrain and mainly on grass and raised surfaces. Road conditions will be wet. Rain totals for western Mass have been on the lower side with .2 to .4".
There may be a left over spot shower this afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. It will remain blustery with northwest gusts to 30mph at times and temperatures linger in the 40s in the valley and 30s in the hills.
Any spotty showers will wind down this evening and dry air builds in for tomorrow. We remain chilly tomorrow though with highs in the 30s to around 40 with a lighter, but persistent northwest breeze. Morning sunshine will give way to some building cumulus clouds by late morning and into the afternoon.
Our weather this weekend looks seasonable and mainly dry. A trough lingers overhead Saturday, allowing for a cold start in the morning, then a cool afternoon with highs near 50. We should see a mainly sunny day.
The record low for Saturday, April 3rd is 17 degrees if wind go calm Saturday morning we'll make a run at it.
Easter Sunday will feature some clouds as an upper level disturbance and we can't rule out an early morning stray rain or snow shower, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will reach into the middle 50's.
An upper low off the coast may creep back westward early next week, keeping scattered clouds and blustery conditions around with seasonable temps around through Tuesday; highs mainly in the 50's.
