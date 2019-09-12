SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What a difference a day makes! Mid-summer heat yesterday to a cool, fall feel today. Temperatures this afternoon will stay in the 60s with a chilly northeasterly breeze. Clouds will linger along with a few showers here and there.
A backdoor cold front (front coming in from the northeast or east instead of the traditional westerly direction) slipped through New England and is supplying us with the cooler conditions. Meanwhile, a wave of low pressure continues to slide along the front keeping clouds and showers in the area.
As this wave of low pressure moves out high pressure will build in tonight just in time for The Big E opener tomorrow.
Skies will clear overnight with temperatures cooling into the 40's. It will be a chilly start tomorrow and there will be some patchy fog around too. However, the first day of The Big E is looking great! We'll see quite a bit of sunshine with highs near 70. It will be on the cooler so you may need the jacket through the day.
A system will bring clouds and perhaps a shower late on Saturday. Most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 70's. This system looks to move out for Sunday but it will be rather warm, however not to humid. Temperatures may reach into the low to mid 80s. Overall the first few days of The Big E are looking good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.