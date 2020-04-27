SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An area of low pressure will slowly move away, but will continue to bring scattered showers, drizzle and even some wet snow in the higher elevations. It will remain, breezy and cold today too. A nasty, late April day, so be sure to have the thick jacket and umbrella handy today, you will need it.
The hills have seen a coating to 1" of snow on grassy surfaces while in the valley it's been a cold rain. Temperatures in the 30's will only reach into the low to mid 40's today. The brisk breezy will keep wind chills in the 30's though.
Low pressure will exit tonight but clouds may linger into tomorrow morning as an upper level low slowly departs as well. Tomorrow is looking dry and cool with highs in the 50s. We'll see some sunshine, but mixed with lots of clouds throughout the day. By Wednesday, high pressure will bring temps to more seasonable levels with highs reaching into the lower 60's. We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds, so Wednesday is looking rather nice.
A strong area of low pressure will develop across the nations Mid-Section then move into the Northeast by the end of the week. We will be on mild side of this storm as it carves a path, tracking to our west. This storm will bring scattered showers with mild temperatures on Thursday. The cold front associated with this storm will move through Western Mass. late Thursday or early Friday, and will likely bring us heavy rain with the chance for thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong depending on how things play out, something to watch for later in the week. May, may come in with a bang! After the front moves out it's looking mild and mainly dry. This may lead to some nice weather for the first weekend of May.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
