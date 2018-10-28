SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Make sure you have the umbrella ready to go this morning. An upper level low will continue to bring off and on showers and pockets of drizzle through the area.
Things dry out this afternoon with a few peaks of sun possible. Most of the afternoon will be cloudy and cool as the breeze picks out of the northwest. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50s.
It will be breezy, cool and dry tomorrow with temperatures near 50. There should be a decent amount of sunshine but the breeze will make it feel a bit cooler.
A ridge will build in the east for the middle and later half of the week. This will bring milder temperatures into western Mass. in time for Halloween. It's looking mild and dry for trick-or-treaters with temps reaching into the lower 60s on Wednesday and maybe even near 70 on Thursday before a soaking rain arrives by Friday!
Today: Cloudy with showers. Highs: 46-52
Tonight: A few clouds, chilly. Lows: 34-38
Tuesday: Sun & clouds, breezy and cool. Highs: 46-52
