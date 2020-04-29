SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Overcast skies will persist this evening, but showers will hold off until the overnight hours. Temperatures remain cool tonight with lows only falling into the lower to middle 40s and we keep a 10mph southeasterly breeze overnight as well. A few light showers get going in the pre-dawn hours.
Thursday is looking cloudy and cool with occasional light rain. While not a total washout, showers may come through at any time during the day. It will be breezy in the afternoon with southeast gusts to 20-30mph at times. Highs only make it into the lower and middle 50s here in western Mass, which is cooler than normal by roughly 10 degrees.
Low pressure in the upper levels over the Ohio Valley will move to the Mid-Atlantic coast on Friday. At the surface, low pressure develops around Virginia and moves into southern New England. Both of these features will allow for good moisture to move up from the south with a soaking rain likely Friday morning. 1-2 inches of rain is possible by Friday evening-most of which falls early in the day. Spotty showers stick around through Friday night with a chance for thunder if the sun can break out for a bit. Highs Friday get into the 60s with gusty southeast wind.
Saturday looks slightly unsettled as low pressure slowly moves away from New England. We may see a shower or two and there’s even a risk for an isolated thunderstorm-but chances remain low. Looks like skies will at least partially clear, allowing highs to return to the 60s. Sunday looks mainly dry with sun and patchy clouds as an upper level disturbance moves by. Temperatures should get to near 70 Sunday afternoon!
Another low will quickly move near or over southern New England early Monday, bringing a chance for a soaking rain. It shouldn’t last all day and some sun may come through later in the afternoon. A cold front passes through western Mass with a shower or two Monday night, then we dry out and turn cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back to the 50s.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.