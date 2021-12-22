SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a damp, icy start with pockets of rain and freezing rain across the area. Temps are near freezing with lots of icy surfaces especially sidewalks, driveways and untreated roads. Certainly us extra caution as you head out this morning.
Winter Weather Advisories in effect for all of western Mass through mid-morning.
Conditions will improve by mid to late morning with rain/freezing rain ending as drier air works in from the west. Clouds will decrease this afternoon with temperatures reaching near 40. It will become breezy out of the Northwest as colder air moves in.
High pressure builds in tonight with a diminishing breeze. Temperatures will plunge into the teens by morning under a clear sky.
Tomorrow will be cold and dry with highs near freezing. One of the coldest days of the season so far. A clipper system will bring a period light snow late tomorrow night into Friday morning. A coating to 1" is possible. It will move out quickly and the rest of Friday is looking dry with some sunshine. High will reach near 40 so most of the light accumulation will melt away.
Another system will arrive Christmas Day with another round of moisture. Temperatures will be borderline so this may end up being more of a mix with little or no accumulation. However, if cold air can hang on just enough there may be a brief window for a white Christmas with possibly some scattered coatings Christmas morning. The afternoon looks mainly cloudy, but mainly dry with highs near 40.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
