SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's nasty out there this afternoon but at least we are not dealing with brutal cold or snow. We'll continue to deal with periods of rain and pockets of mist and drizzle this afternoon as temperatures inch up through the 30's in the valley and into the 40's in the hills.
A southerly flow will take over as a warm front pushes through. This will keep temperatures in the 40's tonight along with off and on rain. We'll have pockets of fog until the breeze picks up. Melting snow and rainfall, may cause street and poor drainage flooding from time to time today through tomorrow. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 50's tomorrow. Scattered showers and a gusty breeze will make it feel down right balmy! Most of the day tomorrow it will NOT be raining.
A developing area of low pressure will slide south of New England tomorrow night while colder air drains in from the north. This low will bring steady rain back into western Mass and with cold air draining in rain will change to snow tomorrow night. Snow may continue into the morning commute with temperatures cooling into the lower 30's. Wednesday morning's commute may feature snow covered roads with falling snow and slippery conditions. We have the potential to pick up a couple of inches of snow, depending on how things play our. Either way the snow ends in the morning. It will be cold and windy as the storm moves away. The cold, dry conditions will stick around through the end of the week.
