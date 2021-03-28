SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Much needed rainfall will contiune this evening before ending late. Winds will pick up tonight into tomorrow with gusts to 50 mph possible.
As a cold front approches this evening we will still see the chance for showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm. Rain will begin to wind down later tonight with some clearing late. Lows tonight will fall back into the middle to upper 30s.
Winds will really ramp up in the overnight hours and therefore, a High Wind Warning has been issued for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 2am Monday morning-4pm Monday afternoon. For Berkshire county a High Wind Warning is in effect from 10pm tonight until 6pm Monday afternoon. Westerly winds 25-35mph sustained, with gusts to 60mph possible at times could cause isolated wind/tree damage in addition to the potential for power outages.
Colder air does move in tonight and Monday, bringing a shot of chillier air to western Mass. We start the week with highs in the 40s along with gusty wind behind the departing storm system. However, the chill is short-lived and we see a midweek warming trend with temps nearing or reaching 60 again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances return Wednesday afternoon and linger into Thursday, followed by another shot of colder air as we head into next weekend.
The March full moon, the Worm Moon peaks Sunday at 2:49pm -- our rainy Sunday will impact views, but Monday night will be mostly clear and the moon will still be 99% full!
