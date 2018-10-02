SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Low pressure and a cold front will pass from the Great Lakes into New England tonight, keeping showers and thunderstorms around through at least midnight. Heavy rain will continue over the next several hours and could lead to localized flooding. Also, we have a marginal or low severe risk this evening as well, so a few isolated thunderstorms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, hail and even an isolated tornado-though that threat is very low for western Mass.
After midnight, showers become spotty and gradually taper off. Temperatures and dew points will start dropping behind the front and should end up back to the middle and upper 50s.
A few showers are still possible through sunrise, but overall Wednesday is looking dry. We begin the day with a good amount of cloud cover, which will give way to more sun throughout the afternoon. Even with a light northwesterly breeze, the air in place will be mild and highs climb back to the upper 60s and low 70s.
After a cool start, Thursday will end up being a warm day with highs climbing into the middle and upper 70s with the help of a good south-southwest wind flow. It will be a dry day with some sun, but clouds increase late and a passing cold front could bring a shower or two in the late evening and night. Strong high pressure to our north will build into New England with dry, cooler air for Friday and Saturday-which are looking truly fall-like. Saturday morning temps could take a run at upper 30s!
A ridge of high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend, bringing warmer air into New England Sunday. High temps could approach 80 with good sunshine expected. Columbus Day has the potential for being warm as well, however a backdoor cold front and surface wind out of the east could bring in more clouds and cooler temps-but we warm up again by Tuesday.
Tonight: Showers and storms ending by midnight, breezy. Lows: 55-60
Wednesday: Sun & clouds, pleasant. Highs: 66-73
Thursday: Warm, a bit humid, breezy. Highs: 72-78
