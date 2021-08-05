SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): The rest of the morning will feature cloudy, damp conditions with a few spotty showers along with pockets of drizzle and mist, but the heavy rain will stay east. It will be muggy and cool with temperatures in the 60's. Meanwhile, southeastern Mass, the Rhode Island will continue to pick up heavy rain leading to flooding issues. Some areas will see over 4" of rainfall as low pressure rides along a stationary front sitting off shore.
Low pressure will push away this afternoon but clouds will linger for us and we can't rule out an additional shower or two. Most of the afternoon will be dry though. Highs will top off in the lower 70's. Skies will brighten with some sunshine possible especially this evening. Skies will continue to clear tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50's, so another nice night for sleeping.
The summer heat and humidity return for a nice stretch. Starting tomorrow, temperatures will be returning to the middle and upper 80s with higher humidity thanks to a building subtropical ridge taking over our weather pattern.
Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs soaring into the upper 80s. It will be muggy, but not oppressive with dew points near 60. A frontal boundary to our northwest will bring in a few more clouds for the weekend, but most of the Saturday will be dry. A spot shower or thunderstorm may pop up late in the day. Sunday is looking similar with a little better chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. It will stay warm and muggy for much of next week with highs reaching near 90 by Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance of a few afternoon shower and storms, classic August stuff!
