SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will feature cloudy, cool, but muggy conditions as a rather weak system pushes through the Northeast. The rain will be more off than on however a weak front will come through tonight bring the risk of a thunderstorm. Any wet weather will end afternoon midnight, as we turn slightly less humid by morning.
Patchy fog will give way to some sunshine tomorrow morning and it tomorrow will be warm with highs in the low to middle 80's. The humidity will build as the day goes on as another cold front swings through the area tomorrow night into Friday morning. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible tomorrow evening/night out ahead of the front, but they will be isolated and not everyone will get wet.
Clouds and humidity quickly decrease Friday morning and we end up sunny and warm for the afternoon with a healthy northwest breeze. A cooler, very dry air mass builds in Friday night and Saturday, bringing high temps back to the 70s Saturday and low temps into the 40s Saturday night. Expect abundant sunshine over the weekend with less of a breeze Sunday. By Labor Day and Tuesday, we will be watching another front, which could bring a late shower or storm.
