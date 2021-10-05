SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a rainy, raw Monday across western Mass with many picking up 1-2 inches of rain, but conditions will gradually improve today. It's still a damp start with a few leftover showers and pockets of drizzle, but we will dry out for the afternoon. Clouds will linger, but there may be some bright spots here and there. A light northeasterly breeze will continue which will keep temperatures cool across southern New England with highs in the lower 60's.
Surface high pressure builds into New England tomorrow through Friday allowing for a nice stretch of weather. We will see more sunshine along with some scattered clouds. It will be warmer too with highs near 70 tomorrow and into the low to middle 70's Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures look to be closer to normal over the weekend as a cool northeast flow returns to New England. It should stay mainly dry though. It is looking like a good deal of cloud cover over the holiday weekend though.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
