SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin County through midnight.
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Berkshire, western Hampden/Hampshire/Franklin Counties through 10am.
Overall, this nor’easter underperformed in western Mass and we’ve ended up with totals around 4 to 8 inches, with some big drifts. Intense bands of snow never got this far west, so our numbers stayed on the lower side. Farther east, totals range front 1-2 feet for many, especially near the coast. Wind gusts on the Cape reached 70-80+mph too, confirming a blizzard for several locations.
Snow continues to taper off for western Mass and will end last in the valley somewhere around 9-11pm. Blowing and drifting snow will continue as it has much of the evening. Roads remain quite slick and blowing snow may rapidly reduce visibility.
Wind gusts max out for many this evening with north-northwesterly gusts occasionally hitting 30-45mph. Wind chills are already below 0 for most and will stay there for the remainder of the night. Advisories have been issued for the hill towns and Berkshires for dangerous wind chills as low as -20 to -30. Wind gusts subside after midnight, but we keep a healthy breeze.
Sunday will be a bright day as the nor’easter quickly exits and high pressure builds in. The day begins breezy and frigid with highs reaching the 20s and wind relaxing as the day goes on. With lighter wind Sunday night, temperatures should fall to either side of 0, so expect a cold and quiet start Monday morning.
January looks to end dry with seasonably cold temperatures, but February begins with a little warm up. Temperatures get milder Tuesday as high pressure moves offshore and wind shifts southwest. A warm front will approach Wednesday, which will bring temps into the 40s with scattered rain showers. A cold front looks delayed Thursday, which means we sit in the milder air mass with highs approaching 50! Once the front gets here Thursday night/Friday, we could see a round of rain or some snow along with a drop in temperatures.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.