SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Brutal cold continues! This morning at midnight we were in the low single digits and that was our high temp so far. We dropped to about 5 below 0 around 8am and have hovered around 0 most of the day. Gusty northwest wind has keep wind chills close to -20 throughout the afternoon.
Wind Chill Advisories continue for the valley through 8am Tuesday for wind chills to -25.
Wind Chill Warnings continue for the hills and Berkshires through Tuesday morning for chills as low as -30 to -35.
An upper low overhead is keeping this Arctic air mass in place through Tuesday morning with sunrise temperatures falling back below 0. High pressure will build into the Northeast Tuesday, allowing wind to relax and skies to stay mainly clear. While we are still cold Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 20s, we won’t be nearly as cold as today.
In the upper levels of the atmosphere, low pressure will head out of New England Tuesday, meanwhile, a trough deepens over the Midwest. Both of these features will allow a warmer weather trend for Wednesday and Thursday under a strong southwesterly flow. At the surface, low pressure continues to track across the Midwest, toward the Great Lakes Wednesday. The ‘inside-runner’ storm will bring a chance for a wintry mix Wednesday morning, which changes to rain for Wednesday afternoon.
A soaking rain is on tap from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon as temperatures climb to around 40. Rain may become heavy at times early Thursday and with 1-2” expected, plus snow melt-flooding may become possible. Both Wednesday and Thursday are looking breezy with gusts to 30mph at least.
Colder air returns Friday and Saturday with temps falling back to near and below normal. Dry weather should hang on both days, but occasional flurries are possible from weak upper level disturbances swinging through. Snow showers are a bit more likely on Sunday as a stronger disturbance moves through.
