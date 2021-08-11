SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Dangerous heat continues through the end of the week for western Mass…
A Heat Advisory continues today until 8PM for all of western Mass.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for eastern Hampden/Hampshire Counties through 11pm...
An Excessive Heat Warning issued for eastern Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties for Thursday from Noon to 8PM…
A Heat Advisory issued for western Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties for Thursday from Noon to 8PM…
An Excessive Heat Watch issued for all of Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties for Friday…
Hot and humid this afternoon with temperatures hitting 90s for many and dew points in the 70s. The heat index in the valley has topped 100 and will stay high through sunset.
Not much of a cool down tonight as temperatures only fall into the 70s in most spots. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the evening, but should fizzle out quickly. Muggy with some haze and scattered clouds overnight along with areas of fog late.
Thursday and Friday will bring brutal heat and humidity to southern New England as temperatures soar into the middle and upper 90s. The heat index will approach 100 in the hills and Berkshires and up to 105 degrees in the Pioneer Valley. We will likely see similar temperatures and heat indices Friday, so a watch for excessive heat continues.
With the high heat and humidity, there will be a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms along with a risk for severe storms both Thursday and Friday late afternoon and early evening. The severe threat would be for damaging wind gusts and also torrential rainfall.
Humidity remains high to start the weekend, but a cold front will be pushing across our area Saturday, that will bring an end to this stretch. Saturday still looks quite warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as the front moves through early in the day. We turn much cooler and more comfortable Saturday night with lows falling into the 50s! Seasonable and dry Sunday to Tuesday with sunshine and clouds.
(1) comment
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.