SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dry weather is headed our way today though the weekend but another shot of Arctic will move into the region tonight lasting into early Sunday.
A chilly day is on tap for your Friday with the winds picking up as the day goes on. High clouds hang tough throughout the day and breezes increase as the coastal storm continues northward. By the afternoon, northerly wind gusts may top 30mph for many and temperatures begin to drop after early highs in the mid 30s. Arctic air will build into New England Friday evening through Saturday with gusty breezes continuing.
A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for the hills in western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties along with Berkshire County from Friday night to midday Saturday for wind chills as low as -25 to -35.
A Wind Chill Advisory is up for the same time in the valley for wind chills as low as -15 to -25 degrees.
Canadian high pressure moves into New England Saturday, keeping skies mostly sunny and temperatures frigid. Highs only make it into the teens with wind becoming lighter throughout the day. Temperatures fall below 0 for many Saturday night thanks to clear skies and lighter to calm wind. Sunday will also be a bright, quieter weather day with highs returning to the 20s.
Our next storm moves up the coast Sunday night, increasing clouds and bringing snow into southern New England after midnight. The center of the storm continues to track west of our area, so we should see a change to rain or a mix at some point Monday. A good amount of snow is still looking possible for us and gusty wind looks likely. We still have several days to iron out the details, but right now the worst of the weather should be Monday morning. High pressure will clear things out Tuesday.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
