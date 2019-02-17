SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is a colder start this morning but it is also a dry start. If you have plans to be out and about today the daylight hours are dry. An area of low pressure passing south of New England will bring a period of light snow tonight into tomorrow.
Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect this evening for Berkshire and Hampden counties. For Berkshire county the advisory is in effect from 9pm this evening until 1pm tomorrow afternoon. For Hampden county the advisory is in effect from 10pm this evening until 1pm tomorrow afternoon.
Sunshine this morning will begin to mix with some afternoon clouds but we are not concerned about any precipitation during the daylight hours. Highs this afternoon will top out in the lower to middle 30s. Clouds will thicken this evening with snow developing between around 9-11pm. Steady snow will continue overnight into tomorrow morning before tapering off to snow showers in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the lower to middle 30s.
Looking like much of western Mass could pick up 2-4" of snow with this latest system but there is still some questions on the track of the area of low pressure. If the low tracks further north then we could see higher snowfall amounts. If the low tracks further south then the snowfall amounts could be lower.
We are cold and dry behind this system for Tuesday, then a third storm will impact southern New England Wednesday into Thursday. Surface low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, while a second low forms along the coast. With cold air in place over New England, our precip type will begin as snow Wednesday night. We look to change to a wintry mix-esp. south of the Mass Pike. This may cause some travel issues for the Thursday commute. More to come over the next several days.
