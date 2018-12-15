SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saturday began with an early shower and fog, but fortunately, with high pressure to our north, skies will partially clear out into the afternoon. It will be another mild day with highs in the 40s. With the help of some sun, Springfield may take a run at 50°!
Low pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic coast tonight and pass just to the southeast of Nantucket on Sunday. As it makes that closer pass to southern New England, we will see wet weather roll back in. A wintry mix is expected in most locations on Sunday. High pressure building to our northeast will help to bring in colder air-enough to produce winter weather. Right now, temps look to stay in the middle 30s for the valley, but the higher elevations will stay cold enough for wintry weather. A degree or two shift in either direction will play a big role in what ultimately occurs.
VALLEY: This will start as a wintry mix of sleet and snow early Sunday, transitioning over to all rain in the afternoon and evening.
HILLTOWNS: Staying as a primarily wintry mix (sleet, snow, freezing rain) nearly all day.
The bottom line is a this will be impactful, especially in the Hilltowns, Worcester Hills. Travel may become slick and visibility may be reduced throughout Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening.
As the system exits the region, the wintry mix and rain will change to snow late Sunday night. Snow accumulation is looking possible through early Monday morning. This will primarily be in the Hilltowns, but the valley may see some as well. Timing isn’t great for this burst of snow as it will arrive just before the Monday morning commute.
Colder, Arctic air will roll in Monday evening and Tuesday will be a frigid day with a gusty breeze putting wind chills in the teens. Dry weather continues through Thursday followed by rain by Friday.
- Saturday: AM clouds, then partly cloudy. Highs: 43-50
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, late rain,wintry mix. Lows: 25-30
- Sunday: Light, spotty wintry mix. PM snow? Highs: 30-36
