SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds have been stubborn all morning, but we are still hopeful that we'll see decreasing clouds with developing sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30's with just a light breeze.
Our next system is on the way for tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, but first temperatures will fall quickly under a clear sky and very little wind, with readings falling into the upper teens and lower 20s. Low pressure will head our way tonight bringing clouds in later on. Clouds and a weak southerly flow will cause temps to come up later on and will be near 30 by dawn.
Light snow moves into western Mass. tomorrow morning around 8am or 9am as low pressure tracks to our north. A southerly flow will cause wet snow to change to rain fairly quick in the valley, but continues in the hills with an inch or two of accumulation. The rain and wet snow will end by early afternoon as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will come up close to 40 as we dry out.
The weekend starts bright and brisk with lots of sunshine Saturday. Temperatures rise to near normal-mid 30s-for the afternoon.
We are still watching for coastal storm development on Sunday. Energy will dive out of Canada while moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico. If these two systems phase low pressure will get captured and brought closer to the shoreline giving us a snowstorm. It's still too early to call, but it certainly can't be ruled out. The models have now started trending closer to western Mass. so a period of snow is still possible. If we see anything it would be during the day on Sunday. Snow would be light and fluffy with temps in the 20's. If it stays east, then we stay dry, we see some sun, and temperatures reach into the 30's. Stay tuned, the stakes are high since the storm has lots of potential!
