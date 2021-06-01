SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly, rainy Memorial Day weekend, but at least we dried out yesterday. We broke two cold-high temp records and picked up 2-5” of rain since Friday! The good news is we will be seeing a nice change, it started yesterday and will continue today.
High pressure builds in today, bringing back some sunshine, dry weather and warmer temperatures. After 3 days below 60, we will see high temps get into the 70s this afternoon, a nice, seasonable way to start June. Patchy clouds will mix with some sun and humidity remains comfortable-for now.
Tonight will be mainly clear and cool again with temperatures back down into the 40's and lower 50's, but readings bounce back again tomorrow with highs in the 70's to near 80. It will become a bit unsettled in the afternoon as a front pushes through. It may lead to a late day shower or downpour, but most of the day will remain dry.
Thursday will be the wettest day of the week with a muggy feel. Showers and periods of rain will move through, especially in the afternoon as Low pressure approaches. There may be a thunderstorms as well. A strengthening flow out of the southwest will bring dew points into the 60's. Temperatures will reach into the 70's. A weak disturbance will move through on Friday as well. Most of the day it will not be raining but a few showers and a thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening.
An upper level ridge builds in for the weekend, bringing the summer-time feel with warm temperatures and some humidity. Right now, the weekend is looking rain free with a decent amount of sunshine too. It will certainly feel like summer! Temperatures reach into the middle and upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, perhaps even touching 90, and it looks as though we will get into the lower 90's to start next week, perhaps our first heat wave of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.