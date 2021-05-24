Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - It was a summer-like weekend with the heat and humidity, but it's MUCH cooler and drier out there this morning thanks to a cold front that moved through last evening.
Now this is more like it; temperatures are in the 40's and lower 50's as you head out this morning, so you'll need a light jacket. Today will be delightful with afternoon highs in the low to middle 70s under a mix of sunshine and clouds. Get out and enjoy if you can!
High pressure will supply us with another a cool, dry night tonight and another delightful day tomorrow. Temperatures wills start in the 40's and reach into the mid to upper 70's for the afternoon. A few clouds will move in late in the day as a warm front approaches. The breeze will pick up out of the southwest as well.
The heat and humidity build in quickly on Wednesday as temperatures surge to near 90 as a southerly flow takes over. It will become muggy, ahead of another cold front as well, dew points reach into the 60's. A cold front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center places western Mass. under a "Marginal" threat for severe storms, a 1 on the 1 to 5 scale for severe weather.
The front will dry us out on Thursday. It will still be warm with highs near 80, but with dew points down into the 40's. We turn much cooler for Friday and Saturday with the chance for a few showers. Temperatures will run below normal as we head into the long holiday weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the 60's for highs both Friday and Saturday.
