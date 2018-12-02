SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Steady rain has come to an end but we will still deal with low clouds, drizzle and fog this evening. Some of the fog could become locally dense and because of that a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Western Massachusetts until 5 am tomorrow morning.
Mild temperatures continue on Monday with temperatures starting out in the lower 40s and daytime highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s! It should be a brisk day though and colder air will be rolling in Monday night behind a dry cold front. Lows Monday night will drop back into the middle and upper 20s under mostly clear skies.
Temperatures fall back below normal as a trough builds into the Northeast Tuesday. Highs return to the 30s and overnight temps hit teens by midweek. Most of next week is still trending dry and cold, but some coastal storm development will have to be watched. For now, this low should remain to our east and out of reach
- Tonight: Evening drizzle. Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows: 40-44
- Tomorrow: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs: 49-53
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs: 32-36
