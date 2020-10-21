SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a mild, murky start this morning with areas of dense fog and drizzle in spots, especially along the Pike. In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for Hamdpen County until 10 a.m.
An area of low pressure will pass well to our west, sliding into eastern Canada today. This will help keep a southerly flow in place and will keep temperatures above normal. Expect clouds, fog and drizzle to continue this morning then skies will go partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs reaching into the low 70s. A southwesterly breeze will increase this afternoon with some gusts to 15mph.
Unseasonably warm weather continues through Saturday for western Mass. Temperatures on tomorrow should be the warmest of the week with highs hitting low to middle 70s thanks to an upper level ridge off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will also get good sunshine Thursday as surface high pressure builds to our north.
A backdoor cold front will bring in a shot of cooler air for Friday, but we will still end up in the upper 60s, which is 5+ degrees above normal for mid-October. Scattered clouds will be around Friday and we end up with another very nice day.
Our weekend begins mild with highs in the low 70s Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. This front is stronger than what we’ve seen during the week and will bring a dramatic change in air mass over the weekend. Expect sun and clouds Saturday with more clouds at night as the front comes into New England. A shower or two is possible Saturday afternoon, but it’s not looking like we get much. Skies clear out Sunday morning with lows dipping to around 40, then highs climb to the mid-50s in the afternoon. Next week is looking more unsettled with better rain chances on tap for Monday and Tuesday.
