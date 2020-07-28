Wednesday will be less humid but just as warm as the heat wave continues for its fifth day!

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a hot and humid day, but a little less extreme than previous days. Highs still tapped 90°, continuing our heat wave into day four. 

While a Heat Advisory was in effect for central and eastern Hampden and Hampshire County into the evening, the worst of today's heat was definitely in the early afternoon. 

The big change heading into tonight and tomorrow will be a comfortable drop in the dew point.

Tomorrow will still be hot with lots of sunshine, but it will not be as humid. The highs will tap 90 before trailing off, but with the lower humidity, it will be much more tolerable.

Showers are possible Thursday afternoon, but otherwise, western Mass is looking mainly dry into the weekend as temperatures average a bit above normal. Temperatures warm back up to near 90 on Saturday, with some late Sunday into Monday showers and storms possible.

Of course, with moderate drought in parts of western Mass, it's still important to pick up on the rain as we can. There is still a rainfall deficit for the last three months. That doesn't even account for the baking temperatures we've seen the past two weekends. 

(3) comments

Panzer9811
Panzer9811

Dear Mother Nature,

Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!

Thank you.

Couillon
Couillon

Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????

If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans

Couillon
Couillon

How you been Panzer?

