SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen a very blustery day across western Mass and this evening, wind will be diminishing. High pressure builds in tonight, bringing wind down to a few miles an hour and keeping skies clear. Temperatures should drop quicker tonight and low bottom out in the teens for most.
Friday will be a colder start, but a nicer day with breezes staying light. Expect a mainly sunny sky with some high clouds around here and there. Temperatures return to near normal with highs in the 30s to around 40. Skies remain clear for the full moon rise Friday afternoon around 5pm, then clouds increase overnight ahead of our next storm.
Our next chance for wet weather will be Saturday. Precipitation begins in the morning, possibly as snow or a rain/snow mix. We will see a quick change to rain, especially in the valley, as temperatures climb into the 40s. In the northern hills, a coating to an inch of snow may accumulate before the change to rain. Showers end Saturday evening with most seeing a tenth of an inch or two.
Sunday is looking fairly cloudy as another system approaches late in the day. Temperatures should return to the mid 40s and we may see a shower or two later in the evening.
Shower chances remain low, but continue into Monday morning, then some clearing is expected. Strong high pressure builds in for Tuesday, bringing a solid chill back to the area. Temperatures should rebound fast and mid-40s are possible again by mid-week with some showers late Wednesday.
