SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We missed out on the severe weather yesterday, but we continue to deal with a few downpours early this morning so you'll need your umbrella as you head out the door.
Weak high pressure builds to our north today, as the cold front stalls to our south. So, it will remain mainly cloudy with a muggy feel, but we won’t see a washout and temperatures will be cooler. Highs end up in the lower to middle 70s with occasional showers throughout the day. Most of the day it will not be raining.
Low pressure east of the Bahamas may become a tropical depression or storm tomorrow into Saturday and will likely pass southeast of the Cape and Islands. This system won’t bring much to western Mass other than clouds and possibly a few showers tomorrow and a spot shower Saturday. Coastal areas will likely be brisk with showers. Muggy conditions continue through Saturday with dew points in the 60's.
The start of the Big E is looking decent, however no perfect. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 70's with mugginess linger. Saturday will be a little brighter with just a spot shower around with highs near 80.
High pressure moves in for Sunday with sunshine and lower levels of humidity. The nice stretch of weather looks to last through at least Wednesday with warm, sunny days and cool comfortable nights. Highs Sunday and Monday will top off in the upper 70's to near 80 with a slight warming trend for the middle of next week. Overnight lows will fall into the 50's. The next chance for rain will not arrive until Wednesday night or Thursday with the arrival of a cold front. It will become a bit more humid ahead of the front on Wednesday. Looks like a fine start to the Big E!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
