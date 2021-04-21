SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
***A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for all of western Mass. until 6PM - This means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorm development****
We've already seen one round of showers and even some thunder, but a more intense line of rain is likely this afternoon as a strong cold front barrels through the area. The cold front will bring the threat of damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail and lightning, a small tornado can't be ruled out, although it is a very low risk.
Thunderstorms look to move through between 2-5pm. The Storm Prediction Center continues to place western Mass. in a "Slight" risk for severe weather, a 2 on the 1 to 5 scale for severe weather. With the continued severe threat today is a First Warning Weather Day.
Behind the cold front, the wind swings around into the Northwest and starts ushering in much colder air. The severe threat ends this evening with the passage of the cold front, but a few showers will linger. There may even be some snow showers across Berkshire County and the hills. Temperatures fall to near 30 by morning with a few snow showers lingering. The breeze will make it feel even colder. By morning wind chills will be down into the teens and 20's!
An upper low will keep us chilly tomorrow with gusts to 40mph at times as we get stuck between surface low and high pressure. A few rain or snow showers remain possible, especially in the hills. The wind will make it feel like it's in the 20's in the hills and 30's in the valley as high temps stay in the 40's.
As the upper low exits, temperatures rebound back to near normal Friday with highs reaching near 60. It will still be windy though. The warm up will continue into the weekend with highs near 70 Saturday.
Low pressure We will still have a gusty breeze to end the week, but wind relaxes a bit Saturday. Skies look mostly sunny to start the weekend, but high clouds increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of another approaching low. Periods of rain are looking likely Sunday along with a cool breeze as a coastal low passes to our south and east.
