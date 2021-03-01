SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wind Advisories in effect through Tuesday morning for all of western Mass…
Wind Chill Advisory in effect from Midnight to Tuesday morning for Berkshire, Franklin Counties and western Hampden and Hampshire Counties…
Unseasonably cold shot of air rolls into New England tonight. Temperatures continue to fall behind an Arctic cold front and lows tonight should end up in the lower to middle teens. Snow showers and a few squalls will come through this evening as well.
Wind continues to ramp up as well with northwesterly gusts of 30-40mph likely. Some gusts may reach 50-60mph, especially in the higher elevations, which could lead to scattered damage and power outages. Wind Advisory areas may have wind chills fall as low as 20 below 0 by Tuesday morning. The valley should have wind chills fall to 0 to -10 through sunrise.
High pressure will continue to build Tuesday, which will help wind ease throughout the day. Expect a mainly sunny sky, but a cold day for early March with highs in the 20s. We remain breezy, so wind chills will likely linger in the teens and single digits much of the day.
Our weather pattern is changing this week as a Greenland block sets up. This will keep us on the cooler side for the next week or so. Our weather is looking fairly quiet with storm systems swinging well to our south through the upcoming weekend, so there’s not much but sunshine and temperatures to talk about.
Wednesday is looking like the mildest day of the week thanks to more of a southwesterly flow. Temperatures should get to the middle 40s with good sunshine. We will keep a breeze, but nothing as gusty as tonight and Tuesday. Another trough digs in aloft to end the week, bringing chilly temps back for Thursday and Friday with highs returning to the 30s. Temperatures should moderate slightly over the weekend.
