SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will remain dreary and chilly with drizzle coming to an end. Clouds will linger with temperatures mainly in the 30's. Temperatures should nudge above freezing this afternoon in the hills and icy spots should melt.
A second round of rain will move in tonight through tomorrow morning as a stronger low passes by to our northwest. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30's so it will be rain and not ice for everyone in western Mass.
Rain will end tomorrow morning with clouds breaking to some sunshine. The feel of spring will be in the air with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 50s by early afternoon. We turn breezy and colder behind the front for tomorrow evening with temperatures falling into the low 20s by Saturday morning.
Our weekend will be more February-like. Saturday will be cold and windy with northwest gusts approaching 30 and 40 mph at times. High temps will reach around 30 degrees, but the wind will make it feel more like the teens. High pressure will build in gradually, keeping skies mostly sunny and allowing the wind to lighten by Saturday night. Sunday morning should be frigid with temps approaching the single digits in spots! Sunday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with less wind. Highs will reach near freezing in the afternoon.
Next week begins with a few flurries Sunday night or early Monday morning with little to no impact on western Mass. We stay cold with highs in the low 30s and lows in the teens. There is a winter storm potential for mid-week and snow or a mix is looking possible. Stay tuned!
