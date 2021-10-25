SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a beautiful weekend, but things have quickly gone downhill and we have a major storm on the way, an early season Nor'easter!
A front moving through the area this morning will bring rain of varying rates of intensity through mid-morning, so be sure to allow for some extra time and pack the umbrella. Although the bulk of the rain will end by mid morning. However, today will remain cloudy, damp and cool with highs in the low to mid 50's.
Low pressure develops off shore today and will strengthen into a strong Nor'easter over the next 24 hours. This system will bring rain and wind to southern New England tonight through Wednesday morning. Rain will be heavy at times with 2-4" of rain likely. Wind will gust out of the Northeast between 35-45 mph tomorrow through Wednesday with much stronger wind gusts along the shoreline and out on the Cape. (Over 65+ mph) An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and eastern Franklin County from 2am through Wednesday. (Points south and east as well)
Low pressure will slowly break down and move away on Wednesday with slow improvement. Rain will come to an end in the morning, but it will remain windy with some clearing late in the day.
Weak High Pressure looks to build in for the end of the week with a return to sunshine on Thursday. This looks to be the pick of the week with highs near 60 along wit a lighter breeze.
Friday looks mainly dry, but clouds increase in the afternoon as another, weaker area of low pressure approaches the region with rain moving in late Friday into Saturday morning. It will remain unsettled on Saturday, however things may dry out in time for Halloween.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
